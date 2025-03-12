Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 123,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $591.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

