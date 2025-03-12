Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDL. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $428,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at $527,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 225.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NVDL opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $91.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

