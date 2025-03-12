Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 822 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $269.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.79. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.94 and a 12-month high of $272.32.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

