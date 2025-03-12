Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Up 10,733.3% in February

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 10,733.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Protector Forsikring ASA Price Performance
Shares of PSKRF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
Protector Forsikring ASA Company Profile
