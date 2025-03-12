Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Up 10,733.3% in February

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 10,733.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Protector Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of PSKRF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Get Protector Forsikring ASA alerts:

Protector Forsikring ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Protector Forsikring ASA, operates as a non-life insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the grouped insurance schemes markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.