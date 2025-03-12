PSQ (PSQH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PSQ Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PSQH opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.21. PSQ has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PSQH. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of PSQ in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

