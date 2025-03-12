PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the February 13th total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PURE Bioscience Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 81,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,121. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.35. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.