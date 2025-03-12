Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,790,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11,566.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,696,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

