Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 880,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Envista by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Envista by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

Envista Trading Down 2.1 %

Envista stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Saturday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

