Q1 Earnings Estimate for MEC Issued By William Blair

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $306.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

