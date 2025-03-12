Q1 Earnings Forecast for Auto Prop Reit Issued By Desjardins

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

