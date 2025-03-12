Q1 Earnings Forecast for Auto Prop Reit Issued By Desjardins

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.