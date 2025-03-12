Q1 Earnings Forecast for ImmunityBio Issued By HC Wainwright

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunityBio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunityBio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBRX. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,654,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 790,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 127.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 202,248 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ImmunityBio by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

