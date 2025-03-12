Q1 EPS Estimate for BioLife Solutions Increased by Analyst

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioLife Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of BLFS opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 421,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $26,668.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,468.58. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $207,817.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,688.95. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,978 shares of company stock worth $322,724. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

