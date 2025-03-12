Q1 EPS Estimates for adidas Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $121.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. adidas has a 12-month low of $103.56 and a 12-month high of $137.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in adidas by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in adidas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,437,000.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

