Q2 Earnings Estimate for Broadwind Issued By Roth Capital

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Broadwind in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Broadwind’s FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

BWEN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.00 price target on Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Broadwind Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,980,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 265,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

