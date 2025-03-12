Q2 Earnings Forecast for Aecon Group Issued By Desjardins

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.25.

Shares of ARE opened at C$18.05 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.03 and a 1 year high of C$29.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.93.

In related news, Director Stuart Lee bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

