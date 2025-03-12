Q2 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Raised by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FNV. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.10.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE FNV opened at C$210.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$193.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$178.70. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$151.37 and a 12-month high of C$213.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.