Q3 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems Lifted by Zacks Research

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cisco Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $34,392.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,515.23. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 3,042 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $180,055.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,798 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,563.62. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,348 shares of company stock worth $4,318,181. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.