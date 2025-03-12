Q4 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Parkland in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.92.

Parkland Stock Down 1.4 %

Parkland stock opened at C$35.14 on Monday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$30.09 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In related news, Director James Allan Neate purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.29 per share, with a total value of C$166,450.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.