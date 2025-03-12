Q4 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia Decreased by Wedbush

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $8.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.35 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $507.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.77 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 240.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 509,756 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 23.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 222,498 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at National CineMedia

In related news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd bought 103,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $537,088.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,310,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,408,042.94. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at $436,085.37. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.