QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,955 shares of company stock worth $4,847,350. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.76 and a 200-day moving average of $164.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.