QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,955 shares of company stock worth $4,847,350. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.76 and a 200-day moving average of $164.78.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
