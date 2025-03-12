Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $5.01. Quantum Computing shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 2,347,581 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quantum Computing Stock Up 12.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $730.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth $5,707,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Stories

