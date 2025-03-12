Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.74%.

Quest Resource Stock Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. 112,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,086. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Quest Resource worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.