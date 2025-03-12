QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $29.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $194,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,269.28. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in QuinStreet by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 880.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.95 and a beta of 1.13. QuinStreet has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

