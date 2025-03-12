QXO (QXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect QXO to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter.

QXO Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of QXO opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. QXO has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $290.00.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

