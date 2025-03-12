QXO (QXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect QXO to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter.
QXO Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of QXO opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. QXO has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $290.00.
About QXO
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QXO
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.