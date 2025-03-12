Rachel Grimes (AM) Purchases 1,000 Shares of HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Grimes (AM) acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$74.90 ($47.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,900.00 ($47,106.92).

HUB24 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

HUB24 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from HUB24’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. HUB24’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

HUB24 Company Profile

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

