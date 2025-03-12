Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Down 90.3% in February

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the February 13th total of 61,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

Rakuten Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 16,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.06. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

