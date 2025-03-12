Rakuten Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 229.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.