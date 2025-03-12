Rakuten Securities Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,184,000 after purchasing an additional 302,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.