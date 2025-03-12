Rakuten Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $216,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 17.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 40.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

