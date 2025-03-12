Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 394,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 4.6 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.53. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.