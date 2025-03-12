Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 980,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,516,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,284,000 after purchasing an additional 548,423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Relx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Relx by 14.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 104,999 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 31.8% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 495,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,405 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Relx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 280,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Relx Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE RELX opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Relx Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5586 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.