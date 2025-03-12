Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 980,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,284,000 after purchasing an additional 548,423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Relx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Relx by 14.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 104,999 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 31.8% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 495,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,405 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Relx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 280,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Relx Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RELX opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5586 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.