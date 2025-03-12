Raymond James Has Positive Estimate for Linamar Q1 Earnings

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Linamar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$82.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Linamar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

LNR opened at C$51.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$47.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000,500.00. 33.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

