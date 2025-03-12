Raymond James Lifts Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Raymond James boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at $145.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.60. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $111.98 and a one year high of $148.02.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 446.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

