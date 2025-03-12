RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 58.70% and a net margin of 5.77%.
RCM Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %
RCMT traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 45,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $29.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.58.
About RCM Technologies
