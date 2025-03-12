Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Insider Buys $54,200.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) insider Adam Zausmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 301,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ready Capital Price Performance
NYSE:RC opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $816.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Ready Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.94%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
