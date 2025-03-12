Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Insider Buys $54,200.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) insider Adam Zausmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 301,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RC opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $816.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 2,902.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 402,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 388,891 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

