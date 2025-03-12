Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Down 12.9% – Here’s What Happened

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) dropped 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.23 and last traded at $116.72. Approximately 2,788,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,473,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

Get Reddit alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Reddit

Reddit Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.31.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,477.38. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total transaction of $2,827,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,083,012.24. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,386 shares of company stock worth $66,673,388 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after purchasing an additional 913,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,861,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 177.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,005,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares in the last quarter.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.