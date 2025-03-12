Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Update

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Reliability Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 138,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Reliability has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
Reliability Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reliability
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.