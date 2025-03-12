Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Update

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Reliability Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 138,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Reliability has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Get Reliability alerts:

Reliability Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production resources, and Direct Hire. The company provides state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, and locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.