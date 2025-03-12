Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Update

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 138,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Reliability has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production resources, and Direct Hire. The company provides state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, and locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration.

