Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARKGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.11. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

