Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.11. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.38.
About Remark
