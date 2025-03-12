Rep. Jefferson Shreve Unloads Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Primerica stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $278.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.19 and a 200-day moving average of $279.40. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $307.91.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. The trade was a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

