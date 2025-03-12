Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on February 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) on 2/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 2/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $45.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $7,011,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $70,850,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

