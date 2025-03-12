Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Repay traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 17112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 355,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $559.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

