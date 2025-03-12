Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Macy’s FY2026 Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

M opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

