Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TARA Q1 Earnings

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09.

TARA has been the topic of several other reports. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

TARA stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

