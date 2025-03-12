Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CATX FY2024 Earnings

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CATX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of CATX stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after buying an additional 5,370,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,014,000 after buying an additional 355,685 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,938,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 120,991 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,304,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 882,528 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 1,192,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

