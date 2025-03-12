ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $2,332,075.95 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,289.75. The trade was a 50.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kaushik Ghoshal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $225.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.19 and a 52 week high of $263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.13.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

