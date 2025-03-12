Restaurant Stocks To Follow Now – March 11th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Coca-Cola, Booking, McDonald’s, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of ownership in companies that operate restaurants, ranging from fast food chains to upscale dining establishments. Investors in these stocks are betting on the company’s ability to generate revenue and grow in the competitive food service industry, with their financial performance often linked to consumer trends and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.14. 20,974,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,707,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.36.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.21. 2,413,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.54. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,225,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,491,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.98. 12,654,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,979,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $305.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $72.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4,378.75. 200,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,861.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,667.69. The company has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

McDonald’s stock traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.25. 2,420,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,703,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,082,510. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09.

