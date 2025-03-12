Reviewing Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) & Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Volatility & Risk

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Vinci”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $4.70 billion 1.04 $222.68 million $0.85 16.28 Vinci $78.42 billion 0.93 $5.26 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Indra Sistemas.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Indra Sistemas pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Indra Sistemas pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.4% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Indra Sistemas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas 5.17% 20.81% 5.15% Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vinci beats Indra Sistemas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform. The company also provides Indra Air Automation; Indra Air Communication; Indra Air Navigation; Indra Air Surveillance; Indra Air Drones; Indra Air Information; and Indra Air Services for air traffic applications. In addition, the company offers defence and security solutions, including Platforms, defence systems, security, cyberdefence, space technologies applied to military operations, military and civilian training solutions, and logistics and maintenance services; and other technological solutions for public administration, industry and consumption, financial services, energy, and telco and media sectors. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector. The Construction segment engages in designing and carrying out projects, which includes general contractor; geotechnical and structural engineering and related digital activities, as well as provision of services in nuclear engineering; proximity networks with active local companies, such as building, civil engineering, roadworks, rail works, and water works; property development, including residential and commercial properties; and management of serviced residences and property services. Vinci SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

