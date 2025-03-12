Reviewing Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) and Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and Rubrik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rubrik 0 3 16 2 2.95

Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. Rubrik has a consensus price target of $65.56, indicating a potential upside of 21.35%. Given Rubrik’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rubrik is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

24.7% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Rubrik shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Rubrik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 6.49% 15.42% 8.66% Rubrik -141.57% N/A -100.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Rubrik”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $535.48 million 1.23 $37.03 million $0.70 19.13 Rubrik $803.46 million 12.45 -$354.16 million N/A N/A

Magic Software Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rubrik.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. The company’s IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. It also offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpi cloud native; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; Magic Data Management and Analytics Platform for data management; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. The company also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, It provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc. provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors. Rubrik, Inc. was formerly known as Scaledata, Inc. and changed its name to Rubrik, Inc. in October 2014. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

