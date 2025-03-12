Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Up 4.1% – What’s Next?

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 872,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 994,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Barclays increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,623,146.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,220. This trade represents a 51.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,649 shares of company stock valued at $16,027,128. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

