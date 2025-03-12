Richard Mack Purchases 115,000 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mack acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,289.39. This trade represents a 4.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
CMTG traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. 1,140,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,950. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.62.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 89.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
